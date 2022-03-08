The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure in control of our forecast for Tuesday which brings sunshine and our next warm up. SW winds kick up to 10 to 25 miles per hour and takes highs into the upper 30s and very low 40s if enough snow is melted.

A weak cold front rolls across the state tonight. It will bring more clouds, but precipitation will be limited. There might be a few stray flurries along the front. With the clouds around and a westerly wind, the low will not drop all that far to 24 degrees.

Tomorrow is cooler again as winds shift behind that cold front. We get a mix of sun and clouds across the sky with a high of 33 degrees.