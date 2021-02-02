Sun and shadows for groundhogs today, then snow and bitter cold follows

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds covering our side of the state as Tuesday begins, but those will fade away to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures are going to be very mild again with high temps in the lower and middle 30s.

Calm and quiet tonight with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will be chillier with a low of 11 degrees.

Not a bad day again for Wednesday as mostly sunny skies return with a high of 32 degrees. Clouds will come back again Wednesday night ahead of our next snowy system.

Beginning early Thursday morning a band of showers mixed with snow and freezing rain, but that will quickly change over to all snow. Snow will be heavy at times and will add up quickly. Expect roads to be in poor condition by Thursday afternoon and night. The snow on the ground will blow around Thursday night into Friday as winds ramp up on the backside of this storm system.