Sun & clouds Friday, rain turns to snow Sunday

Weather

Posted: / Updated:

A cloudy start for a few of us Friday morning will give way to more sunshine through the afternoon. It will be another cool day with highs below average in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday ahead of our next storm system. A southwest wind on Saturday will help bring in warmer air to the state with highs in the low to middle 50s expected.

Rain showers will move northward Saturday night with widespread rain for Easter Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s with a breezy east to northeast wind. This storm system is forecast to pass to our east across lower Michigan. With that track colder on the western side of the storm will turn rain over to a wintry mix then snow from west to east Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Snow showers are looking likely on Monday with a very strong northwest wind which could gust over 40 mph throughout the day Monday. This could lead to lakeshore flooding on the eastern side of the bay.

There is still some spread between the computer models with regards to the track of the storm system. This brings uncertainty to the forecast regarding how much moisture will be available this far north. Strong to severe t-storms across the Gulf Coast states could also limit the northward transport of moisture into Wisconsin which would lead to less rain and snow. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details through the weekend.

Snow showers will continue into Monday evening before tapering to flurries on Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Temperatures will remain in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday under mostly cloudy skies.

