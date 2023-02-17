The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure moves into the state Friday, and that means we trade snow for sunshine! Temperatures will end up just under normal in the mid and upper 20s. NW/SW winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

A warm front pushing in from the west will bring increasing winds tonight. The gusts in the evening may approach 25 or 30 miles per hour. Clear skies to partly cloudy late. The low is 22 degrees.

A sign that our weekend is warming up will be additional clouds on Saturday. A little breezy with highs on either side of 40 degrees.

Even warmer Sunday with a high of 43 degrees! Clouds and partial sunshine with a chance for flurries or sprinkles late in the day. Those flurries will not bring a big weather impact to end the weekend.