Sun comes back, temps warm a little

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Starting below freezing early this Tuesday morning and it could be slippery in some spots from that snow yesterday. We’ll get some sun emerging that mixes with incoming afternoon clouds – and that sun will take highs up a notch to the upper 30s and lower 40s. A breezy NW wind will go from 15 to 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies for tonight. We’ll get to our low of 26 and keep it steady, if not rise those temps overnight. A light wintry mix will begins to move into western spots very late tonight.

Tomorrow morning will begin with a light wintry mix, possibly bringing a light coating of snow for northern locations. It will be a cloudy day, and there may also be some additional sprinkles or drizzle that fall in some spots later in the day. It will be even warmer for the start of December at 44 degrees!