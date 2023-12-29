The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Roads and sidewalks could still be a little wet Friday morning, and with a few communities under the freezing temperature this morning, some slippery spots could be present early.

Early snow/rain showers in the southern end of the area this morning will fade away early. While sunshine will be out in central and northern Wisconsin early, clouds will hold a little longer for the Fox Cities and lakeshore counties. Sunshine will eventually come out everywhere by the afternoon with mild highs in the lower 40s!

Mostly clear skies and light winds for Friday night. Although it will be a bit chillier than previous nights, the lows are still nearly 10 degrees above normal. The low is 25 degrees.

Clouds will thicken up again during the day Saturday as a clipper system gets closer to Wisconsin. Temperatures cool off to 38 degrees without as much sunshine. This clipper could bring some drizzle or flurries late in the day or Saturday night, but this weak storm will mainly have an impact on Sunday.

Snow showers on Sunday will be possible from the morning to the early evening. This doesn’t appear to be a huge problem for the weekend roads since our highs will be slightly above freezing around 34 degrees. Plan on around 1″ or less of accumulation mainly in the grass.