Sun for Friday

Your Friday



We will see some clouds but we will finally see some sun after it’s absence for a few days. Short lived as we cloud up Saturday morning. The precipitation chance is likely as snow/sleet/freezing rain in one, a wintry mix. As we warm, all rain Saturday afternoon to Sunday night.

Rain Potential

The purple contour shows rain totals between 1 1/2-2 1/2 inches of rain by the end of the weekend. This is just an estimate a three days out. The take away for you is, we will likely see substantial precipitation in the liquid form. This is on top of the melting snow and already high water levels. Flooding potential for rivers like the East, Peshtigo, Wolf, Oconto and Kewaunee.

Mild and wet into 2020

Sun Friday, rainy and mild Saturday & Sunday. Colder with snow as 2019 winds down. Milder later in the week post NY Eve and snow likely that weekend. We will be near the freezing mark so it will be interesting.