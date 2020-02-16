Sun for Sunday, messy mix for Monday

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. The front that brought a few snow showers to the area on Saturday will also bring with it some cooler air for Sunday as highs top out in the middle 20s. This is seasonable cool for this time of the year. Winds should be light out of the west by the afternoon.

We then focus our attention to the west as our next storm system begins to take shape Sunday night into Monday morning. Most of northeast Wisconsin should begin the day Monday dry, but as the storm system approaches southern Wisconsin by the afternoon we will see precipitation chances on the rise.

This storm system is expected to move out of the area by early Tuesday morning with clearing skies throughout the day. It will be a breezy day as well with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Another round of chilly temperatures returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the middle teens under mostly sunny skies.

This drop in temperatures will be short lived once again as highs get back into the lower 30s with plenty of sunshine by Friday. We’ll be pushing the upper 30s to lower 40s by next Saturday under a partly sunny sky.