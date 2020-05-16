1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Why did the sun have a halo Saturday?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) Something other than the warm sun and the cool breeze caught the attention of many Saturday afternoon. Painting the Northeast Wisconsin sky was a visual phenomenon known as a sun halo.

Sun halos may remind you of a colorless rainbow, however, whereas rainbows are seen after a good rain shower, sun halos form from ice.

According to WFRV Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe, Sun Halos are caused by ice crystals refracting sunlight at 22 degrees.

High, thin cirrus clouds, which occur at altitudes above 20,000 feet, are necessary to see a sun halo.

These high altitude cirrus clouds are made of mostly ice crystals which refract the sunlight, much like a prism showing the colors of a rainbow.

Cirrus clouds also usually mean rain is on the way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"
More Weather