Sun returns Wednesday; back-to-back snows to end the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Roads could be a little slippery as Wednesday begins from the light coating of snow last night. A nice day is anticipated as temps will rise when the sunshine comes out! Expect highs to reach the low to mid 20s. NNW winds around 5 mph.

Tonight the low temps will be during the evening around 16 degrees, with temps rising a little into Thursday morning. Clouds will start to increase starting this evening and it will be mostly cloudy as tomorrow begins. SSE winds around 5 mph.

The morning drive should be fine on Thursday morning, while the afternoon commute might be slippery again. Snow showers and drizzle will work in from the mid to late morning and continue into the afternoon. SNOW ACCUMULATION could be around an inch or two from the Fox Cities to the north, while lower totals at an inch or less could come in by the lake and bayshore and southern counties. SE winds from 10 to 20 mph.