Sun Thursday, light snow Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Starting off with some clouds to the south on this chilly Thursday morning, but the skies will open up to sunshine again! Even with the sun, temps are going to struggle to rise. The high is 14 degrees with a cold wind from the NNE at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

A snow chance tonight is ONLY by Lake Michigan. Northeast winds could bring some lake effect snow showers just for those counties on the shoreline. The rest of the area will go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy overnight. The low is 2 degrees.

Clouds continue to file in on Friday ahead of our next widespread light snow chance. The window for snow or just flurries tomorrow will be from 10am to 6pm. It won’t be a bunch of snow as we are only expecting around an inch or less. The high is 17 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

More Weather