Sun Thursday, light snow Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Starting off with some clouds to the south on this chilly Thursday morning, but the skies will open up to sunshine again! Even with the sun, temps are going to struggle to rise. The high is 14 degrees with a cold wind from the NNE at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

A snow chance tonight is ONLY by Lake Michigan. Northeast winds could bring some lake effect snow showers just for those counties on the shoreline. The rest of the area will go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy overnight. The low is 2 degrees.

Clouds continue to file in on Friday ahead of our next widespread light snow chance. The window for snow or just flurries tomorrow will be from 10am to 6pm. It won’t be a bunch of snow as we are only expecting around an inch or less. The high is 17 degrees.