Sun to snow for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Radar scans still showing some spotty snow showers or flurries for Friday, and that will be the case for a few communities but it’s nothing that will bring major accumulation. Partly sunny skies and temps that will end up just a bit cooler than yesterday in the lower 20s. West winds get going from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will bring a slow clearing trend as any clouds and flurries break up. It will end up as a chilly night with single digits lows, but the good news is the wind should be light.

Skies will look sunnier for Saturday with just a few afternoon clouds. That sun should warm us up a touch to 23 degrees.

Highs climb all the way to 31 on Sunday, but it won’t be as sunny. Increasing clouds and snow showers arriving for the second half of the day. It won’t be a big snow, but enough to shovel off in many spots. Storm Team 5 is expecting around an inch to three inches of possible accumulation.