Sunday flurries and clouds, warmer temps incoming

We start the morning on Sunday with light snow or flurries among many clouds. Snow accumulation is not anticipated. Clouds may break up later in the day to bring some pops of sun. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s, with cooler temps by the lake and bay with a SE wind, keeping highs there in the low 30s.

Tonight we go from partly to mostly cloudy, but up north there is a chance for a few more snow flakes along an approaching boundary.

Tomorrow could bring a few isolated flurries or sprinkles, otherwise clouds mixing with some sun. Temps should warm to the mid 40s.

Tuesday stays mild and bit cloudy. The high is 47 degrees.

Wednesday up to 54 degrees, but late in the day we are expecting more showers in the form of rain or a late mix.

