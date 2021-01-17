Sunday flurries, then cooler than normal temps next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plenty of clouds will linger across the state of Wisconsin on Sunday, and don’t be surprised if that overcast will drop some flurries or a light snow shower at times. That could lead to a light coating of snow, but not for everyone.

NNW winds will be light today from 5 to 10 miles per hour, but with a lack of sun and that wind direction, our highs will not be far off from the morning temps. The high is 31 degrees.

Tonight could still bring some isolated flurries in the viewing area, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. The low is 22 degrees overnight.

Monday will bring much of the same. If there is any sun, it will come in the morning, but the forecast calls for generally cloudy conditions. Some isolated snow flurries may also fall. The high is set at 30 degrees.

Cooler weather drops in on Tuesday. It will also feature our next shot as some decent sunshine with a high of 22 degrees. The average high is 24 degrees, so it’s the first time in a while that we go underneath normal.