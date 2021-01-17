Sunday flurries, then cooler than normal temps next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plenty of clouds will linger across the state of Wisconsin on Sunday, and don’t be surprised if that overcast will drop some flurries or a light snow shower at times. That could lead to a light coating of snow, but not for everyone.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

NNW winds will be light today from 5 to 10 miles per hour, but with a lack of sun and that wind direction, our highs will not be far off from the morning temps. The high is 31 degrees.

Tonight could still bring some isolated flurries in the viewing area, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. The low is 22 degrees overnight.

Monday will bring much of the same. If there is any sun, it will come in the morning, but the forecast calls for generally cloudy conditions. Some isolated snow flurries may also fall. The high is set at 30 degrees.

Cooler weather drops in on Tuesday. It will also feature our next shot as some decent sunshine with a high of 22 degrees. The average high is 24 degrees, so it’s the first time in a while that we go underneath normal.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon upsets De Pere, favorites hold court in NEC

Dorn becomes Seymour boy's all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: PICK EM

GREEN BAY NATIN 1/13/21: CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

More Weather