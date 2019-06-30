Sunday forecast

After a dry start for much of the area Sunday morning we will be watching for the chance of showers and storms across western areas during the late morning and early afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. The mid to late afternoon should be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs today away from the lake will be in the low to middle 80s.

A spotty shower or storm will be possible tonight with lows in the 60s.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue at times Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to middle 80s before a dry day returns to the forecast by Wednesday.