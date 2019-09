Sunny skies are in the forecast today with highs in the upper single digits and lower teens. A west breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens below zero across much of the area.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows in the single digits and teens below zero. Wind chills will range from 25-35 degrees below zero early Monday morning.

Quiet weather will las tthrough much of the work week with highs ranging from the single digits on Monday to upper 20s by Friday.