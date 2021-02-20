Sunday snow is expected, windy and warm start to next week

After plenty of sunshine to start the weekend, clouds are set to build back in overnight. Low temperatures drop into the highs single digits for most.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy ahead of our next storm system. Around midday a smaller snow band will makes its way into our area lifted by a warm front. Eventually, after that, snow will fill into most of the region. The heaviest amounts will likely be close to the dinnertime hours. By midnight the snow shifts eastward.





Widespread 1″ to 3″ can be expected from this system.

The focus of the forecast then shifts to windier conditions moving in to start off the week. Temperatures are set to climb as well, possibly to 40 degrees on Tuesday!

There is the potentially for a quick hitting system overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday.