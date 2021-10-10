Sunday stays mild with spotty t-storms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: A few showers and storms will be possible on Sunday along a crossing warm front. The primary focus will be to the south in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in mid 70s.

Next Week: The best chance of precipitation will be more of a soaking rain that moves in late on Monday into early Tuesday. Another moderate chance of rain on Wednesday. High temperatures will decrease back into the 60s by the end of the week.

