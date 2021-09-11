Sunday turns cool with a chance at rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A cold front has now crossed Northeast Wisconsin switching the wind direction out of the north. Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower for tonight with temperatures in the high 50s.

Tomorrow: Waking up for breakfast spotty light rain showers are possible, especially in southern sections of our viewing area. On/off rain showers with the chance of a rumble of thunder will remain in place into the afternoon before potentially a little sun to close out the day. The best chance of remaining dry will be the further north you go.

High temperatures will be cool with the front off to our south, just around 70 degrees.

Next Week: A stationary front will continue to bring the rain chance Monday and Tuesday. Once it lifts north, sunshine settles in for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be sitting in the mid to upper 70s for much of the week.