Sunnier and warmer weather on the way

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Areas of rain will continue to move through the area this evening and tonight. Chilly air will filter into the northern portions of the viewing area where patchy frost is possible. A Frost Advisory has been issued for early Thursday morning for Langlade county. The rest of the area should see lows cool into the 40s.





Any lingering rain showers will quickly come to an end Thursday morning. We’ll likely have plenty of clouds to begin the day, but skies will start to clear from north to south late in the day. Temperatures will be a touch warmer in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday is looking nice with a partly sunny and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Showers and storms make a return Saturday with highs in the 60s. The second half of the weekend will be much nicer with sunshine galore and temperatures closer to 70 degrees. Quiet weather will hold through the middle of next week with a nice moderating trend.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store