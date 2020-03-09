Sunnier for Tuesday, round of slushy snow Tuesday night

Tonight, scattered rain showers continue up until a little after midnight. At that time, the system will be wrapping in colder air from the north, which could change the rain over to sleet or freezing rain late. Some slick roads may come about as a result. Lows fall below freezing to 26 degrees.

Tuesday will be dry by the time we wake up. Sunny skies emerge with a high of 44 degrees! The nice weather turns sour again at night as a snowy mix returns, which will continue into early Wednesday.

Snow mixing with rain into the morning of Wednesday. WET SNOW ACCUMULATION will be possible around an inch or two, but that will be melting into the afternoon as highs get into the low 40s.