Sunnier skies Friday, then another round of rain this weekend.

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies will clear from north to south this evening. A light wind will allow temperatures to cool into the 30s for areas north and west of the valley. Some areas of frost are possible northwest of Green Bay where a Frost Advisory is in effect until 8:00 AM Friday.





Friday will begin with abundant sunshine. Our next storm system brings increasing clouds to the area throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to slowly increase as highs reach for the middle 60s.

Rain showers arrives from southwest to northeast Friday night and into Saturday morning. On and off rain showers will continue into the afternoon Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The rain will exit by Saturday night with a drier and sunnier forecast Sunday. It will be warmer the second half of the weekend as well as temperatures get closer to average in the low to middle 70s.

Really nice weather is anticipated for a good portion of next week. Highs will generally be in the low to middle 70s with dry conditions and a good amount of sunshine. There is a very small rain chance Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store