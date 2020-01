Sunny this afternoon

We have peaked with our high today. Pretty breezy with the west winds too. More clouds later but just passing. Cold tonight with lows near 9

Wind Chill Wed. AM

We will feel like 10 below as you start your Wednesday. Winds will calm but highs…limited! Upper teens to near 20.

Not much snow

A band of light snow passes south of us this afternoon, we could see some brief flakes or sprinkles. The light snow band passes north, most likely late Wednesday night. Just a dusting, really. They won’t be shoveling Lambeau for Sunday’s game.