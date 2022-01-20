Sunny again Friday, chilly temperatures at Lambeau

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds will lead to another cold night across northeast Wisconsin. Low temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens below zero. While still cold, winds will be fairly light leading to wind chills around -10 to -20 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny skies once again with highs in the low to middle teens. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

A few light snow showers will move through late Friday night and early Saturday leading to very light accumulations. Skies will gradually clear late in the day with highs in the lower 20s. For the Packers vs. 49ers game at Lambeau, look for kickoff temperatures in the lower teens before dipping into the single digits during the second half. Winds chills are forecast to be slightly below zero throughout the game.

Temperatures will be chilly again Sunday and into next week. Another round of snow will move through on Monday with sunny conditions returning Tuesday and Wednesday with more cold air expected.