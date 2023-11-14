The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Well it was nothing short of another beautiful day here across Northeast Wisconsin! An area of low pressure way to our northwest provided some high level clouds through the day, but sunshine was able to be filtered through. High pressure to our southeast kept us dry today.

We keep the partly cloudy skies around through tonight, and then cloud cover will decrease overnight. We stay dry tomorrow with abundant sunshine!

Our two systems allowed for windy conditions to form yet again today. However, these strong wind gusts were out of the south, so we were actually pulling in warmer air, allowing high temps tomorrow to reach the 60s.