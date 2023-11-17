The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front slid through overnight, dropping temperatures back to near normal, but we were sunny for a good majority of the day. Temperatures today topped in the upper 40s to 50s and winds gusted to 25-35mph across the area. Overnight look for clear sky and temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to around 30. Winds will taper overnight and shift from the NW to SW.

Sunrise for gun-deer opener tomorrow is at 6:52am and look for temperatures to start in the 30s. Besides a few clouds up north, expect areawide sunshine as an area of high pressure approaches. An area of low pressure stays way to the north, but as those two systems interact, we will see winds shift to the west around 10-15mph gusting to 25 at times. Look for high temperatures to remain mild tomorrow and top in the low 50s. Overnight, winds relax again and clear skies stick around with temperatures back around 30 degrees.

We are looking at a great day at Lambeau as the Charges come to town on Sunday. Temperatures in the upper 30s and sunshine for tailgating with light easterly winds. Sunshine continues through the rest of the game with temperatures a few degrees cooler then Saturday in the upper 40s.

We remain above average until a cold front arrives Tuesday bringing a chance at a few hit or miss winter mix showers. Temperatures will be knocked into the 30s through Thanksgiving.