Sunny and cold today, snow expected Thursday

Wind chills early Wednesday morning were in the range of -15° to -30°. A Wind Chill Advisory continues until noon Wednesday morning for areas north of Green Bay.

Sunny, but cold weather will continue through the afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper single digits to low teens. Wind chill values will continue to remain below zero through the afternoon.

Clouds will increase tonight with a few light snow showers possible after midnight. Lows will drop into the lower single digits during the evening before beginning to rise through the late overnight.

Snow will be likely Thursday morning before coming to an end during the mid-afternoon hours. It will be a warmer day with highs back into the lower 30s. Snowfall amounts will be highest north of Green Bay where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 6:00 PM Thursday.

Very light snowfall totals will be seen south of Manitowoc and Oshkosh. Green Bay and the Valley can expect 1-3″ of snowfall by the late afternoon on Thursday. Higher amounts of snow around 3-5″ with some areas potentially receiving around 6″.

Flurries and cloudy on Friday with temperatures in the lower 30s. Highs this weekend will go from the low 30s on Saturday to middle teens on Sunday.