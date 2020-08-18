Sunny and comfy for Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A picture perfect August day coming to us on Tuesday with lots of sunshine and just a few fair weather afternoon clouds. That sun will warm us into the upper 70s, but it will stay several degrees cooler by the lake when a breeze develops from off the water. North winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will feature mainly clear skies and good sleeping weather again with a low of 55 degrees.

A few spotty showers might move into the northwoods by the morning Wednesday, but not all day event. The rest of the area will see mostly sunny skies. The high increases to 81 degrees.

