The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Many communities, especially from Green Bay and south picked up over an inch of rain yesterday. Now, the tables will turn and a great day will be on tap for Tuesday.

Today, plan on lots of sunshine with cool morning temperatures, and average afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. North wind from 5 to 12 mph will keep dew point temperatures low for a comfortable feeling to the air.

Mainly clear with a few thin clouds tonight. The low is 59 degrees. SW wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with warmer temperatures around 83 degrees. In the afternoon/evening, the wind will pick up ahead of a cold front for a breezy second half of the day. Plan on that front arriving late at night. It will trigger a line of thundershowers up north around midnight, moving south to the Fox Cities and lakeshore shortly after that. Rain should be gone by sunrise on Thursday morning.