Sunny and cool Monday, wet again Tuesday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

It’s going to be a nice fall day – chilly to start, cool during the day. You’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds, but even with that sun the highs will only make it to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. That is about 10 degrees cooler than our normal high.

It will be dry for the game tonight at Lambeau Field, but if you’re going you’ll need some layers. Temperatures will be around 41 degrees at the start of the game, feeling like the 30s with the light southwest wind.

Overnight we will gather some more clouds ahead of rain on the way tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop to about 35 degrees away from the lake – upper 30s by the water.

Tomorrow will not be an ALL DAY rain, but more wet weather arrives. Expect on and off showers, with cloudy skies in between. Highs will be slightly warmer around 53 degrees.

Wednesday is a mostly cloudy day with a breezy wind. The high is 50 degrees.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, still cool with a high of 52 degrees.

Warmer weather arrives Friday with increasing clouds throughout the day. Another rain chance arrives along a cold front later at night.

The front sticks around Saturday morning and brings a chance for a few early showers. Partly sunny in the afternoon with a high of 62 degrees.

More showers possible Sunday night with a high of 62 degrees.