Sunny and cool today, gradual warm-up on the way

The temperature struggle will continue throughout today. Many spots in Northeast Wisconsin remain stuck in the upper 50s. A high pressure system nearby keeps the sunny conditions going.

Tonight the high pressure system overhead shifts to our east which will shift the wind to the southeast. Frost once again possible overnight for areas north and west of the Fox Cities. Low temperatures drop into the 30s for many, 40s along the lakeshore.

The shift in winds keeps the temperatures slightly warmer in the low 60s for Saturday. Sunshine lasts throughout the weekend.

Game day for the Packers on Sunday is looking to be a good one. Temperatures climb close to 70 with abundant sunshine.

Dry stretch continues through most of next week. Temperatures will remain on the rise and will peak near 80 by Wednesday.

