The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Good Morning! Locally dense fog should give way to mostly sunny conditions by the mid morning. Highs today will top out a degree or two warmer then yesterday in the mid 70s. Beautiful night for Friday Night Lights!! Overnight, clear with some patchy fog west of Green Bay with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Saturday starts off with a mixture of sun and clouds, but a weak disturbance builds in through the afternoon giving us a chance of a spotty shower mainly north of Green Bay. Otherwise, a southerly breeze will start to bring in some warmer and humid air with highs reaching the low 80s.

Sunday we stay dry and should be the warmest day in the short team with high temperatures in the mid 80s across the area. Temperatures in the low 80s continue Monday and Tuesday before rain arrives Wednesday.