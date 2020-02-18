Sunny and frigid temperatures make a return

Tonight it will get chilly. Skies will clear of clouds and low temperatures are expected to bottom out in the lower single digits – with below zero wind chills to go along with the cold temps.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR LANGLADE COUNTY — WIND CHILLS TO -25 BY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING EXPECTED>

The temporary cold snap begins Wednesday! Wind chills for most of us will range -5 to -15. Sunny skies with a high of 16 degrees.

We’ll begin Thursday below zero, and get back to 16 degrees in the afternoon. It will be another sunny day.

The cold snap doesn’t last long. Friday into the weekend we’ll see temps back to the 30s to near 40 degrees!