From Storm Team 5…

If you were out and about today, you probably felt how much cooler it was compared to yesterday. High Temperatures across the area were around 10 degrees cooler then yesterday, a much more pleasant atmosphere. Overnight, temperatures drop to around 50 and any lingering clouds from this afternoon should fizzle out.

As you wake up tomorrow, you’ll notice less hazy skies outside and plentiful amounts of sunshine as the cold front from Monday continues to clear out any remaining wildfire smoke and high pressure builds in. High temperatures tomorrow in the mid 70s with a northeasterly breeze.

Sunshine, a return of a thin layer of smoke and temperatures in the high 70s expected for Thursday and we should see a return to temperatures in the 80s on Friday. Another cold front slides in Saturday which will spark some PM thunderstorms.