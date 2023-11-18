The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Abundant sunshine was out and about today. Mild temperatures returned today as highs reached the low 50s areawide. Winds were blustery but not as strong as earlier this week, with wind gusts topping 15-25mph across the region. Overnight look for clear sky and light winds with temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30.

High pressure holds on tomorrow, so expect another day of abundant sunshine. Winds will switch to out of the E/NE but remain on the light side. Temperatures will respond to the cooler air flow, topping out in the upper 40s, but still mild for this time of year. Overnight, increasing clouds with temperatures around 30 degrees.

Monday starts off partly cloudy, transitioning to mostly cloudy skies as an area of low pressure approaches. Highs for Monday will sit in the mid 40s. Any precipitation associated with this area of low pressure arrives late Monday Night and continues through much of Tuesday Morning. As of now, it looks to be a snow to rain mix with amounts and intensity looking to be on the low side, but could impact AM travel to work. The rest of the week looks sunny and dry with temperatures in the 30s. More details to come.