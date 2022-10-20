The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will turn partly cloudy through the overnight. Lows will be seasonal in the mid to upper 30s with a light southwest wind.

Friday: We end the work week with beautiful weather! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 10 degrees above normal in the upper 60s to near 70 away from the lakeshore. Winds will increase out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

The forecast this weekend features highs well above average in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mainly sunny skies. A small rain chance enters the forecast late Sunday, but better chances for rain return next week. Temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday will eventually cool back into the 50s which is close to normal for this time of the year.