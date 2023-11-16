The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We were dry for today thanks to an area of high pressure well off to our southeast. However, an area of low pressure to our west gave us much more cloud cover today than yesterday. We stay partly cloudy through tonight, but as that area of low pressure moves closer overnight, a cold front attached to the system will drop and bring in a line of very light showers. These are scattered and most stay dry.

Another area of high pressure well off to our west will build in behind this cold front by the early morning hours tomorrow and dry us out quickly and provide lots of sunshine for your Friday.

As this cold front drops through tonight giving us light showers, it will also turn our winds out of the north/northwest, and this will give us quite the cool down tomorrow! Our afternoon high temps for your Friday will only reach the mid-40s.