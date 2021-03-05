Sunny and quiet this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clear skies will continue into tonight which will allow temperatures to turn chilly. High pressure remains basically right over Wisconsin. Most of us will drop to 20 degrees for our lows tonight.

The gorgeous weather will continue into the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the low 40s similar to what Northeast Wisconsin saw on Friday. The high pressure system starts to budge to the east.

Morning sunshine will start off the day on Sunday. Breezy conditions expected to pick in the afternoon on Sunday along with some clouds. High temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s.

MILD CONDITIONS THEN KICK IN! Monday, Northeast Wisconsin climbs into the mid 50s, Tuesday to around 60 degrees.

Best chance of rain in the forecast will come on Wednesday which could last into early Thursday.