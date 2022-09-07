The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

There are two weather factors out there as Wednesday morning takes off. Some patchy, dense ground fog developed overnight which may impact the morning drive for a select few spots. The other weather influence is a weak wind shift line or cold front that will bring a strip of morning clouds and possibly as much as a sprinkle.

Wednesday afternoon looks fantastic again! Starting around noon it will be mostly sunny, a little humid and the highs bump into the lower 80s away from the lake.

The evening looks great again tonight! With mostly clear skies and light winds overnight, more dense fog will develop. The low is 59 degrees.

Mostly sunny again Thursday after the morning fog burns off. The high is 84 degrees.