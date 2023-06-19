The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure remains in control of our weather over the next almost week span meaning…more dry and sunny days! Our final day of Spring is tomorrow and we wrap up this season dry and sunny and we keep that same theme to officially begin summer.

As of today, we are about a quarter of an inch below where we should be for precip for this time of year, and the lack of rain today does not help. We do not see a chance for rain in the forecast until Sunday.

This area of high pressure also brought the much warmer air in and is the reason we stay with these unseasonably warm temps for the next week stretch.