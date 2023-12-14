The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The ingredients for a warm day are here: sunshine, southwest winds, and a lack of snow. Plan on temperatures between 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal today.

Lots of sunshine Thursday with a high of 47 degrees. Southwest winds will be a bit breezy from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Mainly clear skies tonight with a low of 32 degrees.

Clouds will increase on Friday as a storm system approaches Wisconsin. Temperatures stay mild at 43 degrees. It appears most will be dry as clouds increase, but a few areas well to the north of Green Bay will get rain, then a rain/snow mix starting late Friday afternoon into the evening. The chance for a mix will continue into Saturday morning across the north.