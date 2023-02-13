The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A couple high temperature records could be in jeopardy Monday as the combination of sunshine and west winds take temperatures to the mid 40s in the afternoon. For instance, Green Bays forecast is 45 degrees and the record is 43 degrees from 1990. That west wind will go from 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight holds mainly clear skies, but it won’t be cold. The low is 32 degrees.

Another day of potential record setting temperatures Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. The difference will be the clouds moving in during the morning, then rain showers through the afternoon and night. Plan on about 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain, with isolated spots up to 0.75″.