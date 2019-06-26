Sunny and warm Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

Get ready for a beautiful day! We’ll get lots of sunshine back in the forecast for Wednesday, and returning to the main stage is the summer-like heat once again with temperatures in the 80s. We’ll also keep dew points fairly low which will prevent it from feeling very muggy.

Is that Florida?! No, it's our Manitowoc skycam showing lots of morning sun!The summer feel to the air returns Wednesday as highs climb back into the 80s this afternoon. Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Tonight, expect a nice evening ahead with a few clouds. Overnight tonight, some of our computer models has indicated a small chance to see a late night shower or thunderstorm.

Tomorrow humid weather returns along with a few more thunderstorms. Partly sunny skies will take highs into the 80s again, and later in the afternoon and evening will be the best chance for thunderstorms. It’s possible some of those storms could produce gusty winds or hail.

Friday, humid air sticks around with an afternoon temperature around 83. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Partly sunny is how we call it on Saturday. It will stay muggy with increasing temperatures to 87 degrees for a high. Another chance for rain will be late at night.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds will take us into the afternoon with a high of 80. We’ll keep it muggy with another small chance for a spotty thunderstorm.

Better rain chances will increase past the weekend on Monday. You can plan for scattered showers and storms with a high of 84 degrees.

Tuesday, more storms are possible, but it continues to stay mild with a high of 84.