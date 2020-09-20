Sunny and warmer days ahead

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a unique gameday in Green Bay on this Sunday! While there won’t be any fans at Lambeau this afternoon, if you plan to throw the football around or have a tailgate it’ll be a great day to be outdoors. Sunny skies are in the forecast today across all of Northeast Wisconsin with temperatures very seasonal in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There will be a south breeze that develops at 10-15 mph.





A few clouds will pass through tonight as a warm front passes through the state. Winds will still be a little breezy out of the south with lows in the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s for the rest of the area.

Winds remain blustery on Monday with highs reaching for the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The Autumn season officially begins at 8:22 AM Tuesday. It won’t be feeling like fall as highs warm into the upper 70s. We’ll have a few locations closing in on 80° Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Dry weather is anticipated most of this week. There will be a small rain chance Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Once that rain chance passes by dry weather will take us through Friday and Saturday with temperatures well above average in the upper 70s.

