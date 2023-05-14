The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will clear through the night and with a dry and cool airmass in place lows early Monday will be in the 30s to near 40 for most locations. Winds will be light out of the north.

Monday: Expect a beautiful start to the week! Skies will feature abundant sunshine with highs in the low to middle 70s away from Lake Michigan. An east wind off the water will keep lakeside areas in the 50s and 60s.

A pretty quiet weather pattern will hold across the area Tuesday and Wednesday. A front dropping through the area Tuesday could spark off an isolated shower, but most areas remain dry. The more noticeable change on Tuesday will be falling temperatures during the afternoon as winds turn out of the northeast.

Wednesday will be cool, but dry with highs in the 60s. Clouds return Thursday with a chance for rain late in the day and again on Friday. Looking ahead to next weekend the forecast features a dry couple of days with highs hovering right around 70.