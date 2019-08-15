Sunny before more rain Friday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

The weather turns much nicer on Thursday as ridge of high pressure bring more sunshine and light winds. The only chance for rain will come along a weak piece of energy, and that may deliver an isolated light rain shower ONLY IN THE NORTHWOODS. Mostly sunny skies will bring warmer temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80, cooler near the lake.

Spotty light rain shower could appear in the northern part of the state later Thursday.

Tonight will be a dry night with increasing clouds before tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will not be as cool as we drop to the upper 50s and low 60s.

A great day on the water with some sunshine, light winds, and decreasing wave heights.

Rain chances bump up again Friday. A system will bring scattered showers and weak thunderstorms as it moves in from the west, and that chance is both in the morning and afternoon. Outside of the rain, mostly cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees.

Saturday now appears to be mainly dry! A mix of sun and clouds can be expected with a high of 82 degrees. It will also be more humid!

Rainy weather returns again late Saturday night and Sunday with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Sunday will also be a humid day with a high of 81 degrees.

Summer returning with our temperature trend!

Monday should round out to be mainly dry with partly sunny skies, but a chance for scattered showers will come again late at night. Highs top out at 82 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar days, both dry, with muggy highs in the mid 80s.