The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures are starting 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Thanksgiving morning, and that will be the trend throughout Black Friday.

Today, a couple clouds early but lots of sunshine will be back in the sky. Chilly this morning with wind chills in the single digits and teens – then afternoon highs top out around 33 degrees.

Tonight, mid and high level clouds increase overnight. The low will be 19 degrees.

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a high of 36 degrees. With those clouds, it’s possible some flurries may form. The best chance for light snow will be later at night, into Sunday.

Sunday, plan on a chance for scattered snow showers. Accumulations may lead to some slippery stretches on the roads, but most of the falling snow with gather on the grass and rooftops. Snow totals appear to be light, mainly around or less than 1″, but some isolated totals could reach 1.5″.