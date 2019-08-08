Sunny end to the week

Thankfully we don’t have to worry about any sort of severe weather or flooding in the foreseeable future.

The strong cold front that brought the first tornado in Green Bay in nearly 14 years is now well off to our east and high pressure is building in through the norther plains.

This area of sinking and stable air will keep a lot sunshine in the forecast through the first half of the weekend.

A spotty shower or t-storm could find its way into NE WI Saturday night or into Sunday, but overall the coverage looks meager.

After highs near 80 for the next few days, expect a cool down to the lower and mid 70s by midweek of next week.