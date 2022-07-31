The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies in the morning will give way to a few more clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s for most areas away from the lakeshore. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible closer to midnight. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Any lingering rain showers early Monday morning will give way to a clearing sky for the afternoon. Expect a breezy west wind which will lower the humidity throughout the day. A spotty rain shower is possible to the north on Tuesday before a better chance for showers and storms move in for the middle of the week. After the rain moves out Wednesday we’ll have a very nice second half of the week with temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. The start of next weekend is looking quiet right now with highs in the 80s.