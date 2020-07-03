Sunny for the Fourth of July, pop up storms to begin next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Early tonight storms to the south will wrap up. Patchy areas of fog possible overnight, especially along the lakeshore, lows in the mid 60s.

On the Fourth of July remember to stay hydrated, the heat and humidity is here to stay. Morning fog burns off with high temperatures around 90 and mostly sunny skies. There will be some potential for fog along the lakeshore for the firework hours.

Sunday the risk of stray storm will return in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures once again around 90 degrees with a mix of sun & clouds.

Through early to mid parts of next week, temperatures will consistently hover around 90 degrees. However, spotty pop up storms are will become a regular in the afternoon hours.

